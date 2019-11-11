Out of challenges, Bruce Arians threw a flag on a bad call to prove a point

In the fourth quarter of Sunday’s Cardinals-Buccaneers play, the Bucs got pressure on Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and took him down just as he threw the ball. The officials ruled that Murray got the ball away for an incomplete pass. The officials were wrong.

Replays clearly showed that Murray’s knee was down before he got rid of the ball, and it should have been a sack. Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians couldn’t challenge, however, because he had already used up his challenges. And yet Arians threw his challenge flag anyway.

Arians said today that he did it on purpose, knowing he would cost his team a timeout, because he wanted the officials to know how mad he was they blew the call.

“There’s a point in the game there’s only certain ways to get a point across. It could have cost us,” Arians said. “He was obviously on his knee. It was a timeout. I wanted to make a statement.”

Throwing away a timeout late in a close game seems like an odd way to make a statement, but Arians said he’s seen other coaches do it too, and he felt it was warranted at the time. He’s certainly not the only one driven mad by NFL officials this season.

  1. Maybe don’t blow your other challenges? But in all seriousness this goes back to the argument of why not implement college football’s replay system? Just make everything reviewable and if there’s an obviously blown call have the league office buzz it in.

  3. The officiating really has been awful this season. It has been bad for a while now, but seems to get progressively worse. The NFL enables them by fining anyone who criticizes them; there needs to be some level of accountability.

  4. Let the teams fine the NFL every time there is a mistake and watch the officiating suddenly improve.

  5. Patriots123456…..that comment is probably the best comment ive read on here…..theres only 100 nfl officials that are deemed good enough for the nfl….i would hate to see the candidates that dont make it if we all see how bad the ones are that do make it…..

  8. I don’t watch college football, but I don’t really seem to see a lot of articles complaining about their officiating. Maybe the NFL could learn something from them.

  9. HC’s around the league have had it with the bad/partisan officiating and the NFL has to do something about ASAP, if not sooner.

  10. The challenge limit rule is badly flawed. Still, it exposes all these head coaches as the ignorant lunk heads they are when the challenge early in games plays that have limited upside outcomes and often are not even winnable. Look at Gruden–0-7 and challenged a play early last Thursday that was not winnable as the ball was still sitting on the field when he non-hurridly threw the red flag.

    Prove a point? Shame on the coach for putting his own non-team needs ahead of those of the team. As the case with Gruden, he was off the hook when team won, but the selfish decision to throw the flag could easily have been the difference between winning and losing.

  11. Bad officiating is an intentional part of the game. It keeps it interesting, unpredictable, and gives book-makers the edge. The game is largely rigged.

    “for entertainment purposes only”

  13. Did Arians also complain about the obvious pass interference call that wasn’t called on the last play that helped his team win? This guy thinks he’s gods gift to football when in reality he’s just another run of the mill coach that complains about everything. Go ahead and retire again but please keep him out of the booth. He sucked badly there

    Patriots123456…..that comment is probably the best comment ive read on here…..theres only 100 nfl officials that are deemed good enough for the nfl….i would hate to see the candidates that dont make it if we all see how bad the ones are that do make it…..

    I doubt that. I’m sure there’s plenty of candidates who are more than qualified but never got the chance. It’s probably more about “who you know” than “what you know”. And what, I’m guessing you think just because there is only one commissioner position, Goodell is also the most qualified that’s why he got it?

  16. He wanted them to know he was a child who can through temper tantrums. Bruce note to self they already knew that. How is he still in the league.

  18. Besides the loss of time out, There should be a delay of game penalty for throwing a challenge flag when not allowed.

