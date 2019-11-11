Panthers claim Mike Davis off of waivers

Getty Images

The Bears cut running back Mike Davis on Saturday in a move that helps them net a fourth-round compensatory draft pick in 2020 and the veteran didn’t have to wait long to find a new team.

According to multiple reports, the Panthers have claimed Davis off of waivers. There’s no word on a corresponding move.

Davis signed a two-year, $6 million contract with the Bears as a free agent, but quickly became an afterthought on offense. Davis ran 11 times for 25 yards and caught seven passes for 22 yards in seven games with the Bears.

The Panthers haven’t had much use for running backs not named Christian McCaffrey this season. Reggie Bonafon has 11 carries while Alex Armah and Jordan Scarlett have each carried the ball four times while McCaffrey has run 185 times.

Davis’s arrival may not change the usage patterns in Carolina, but he does give the team a more experienced alternative to McCaffrey for the coming weeks.