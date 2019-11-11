Raheem Morris’s “different perspective” helped Falcons secondary in Sunday’s win

Getty Images

The Falcons didn’t fire head coach Dan Quinn during their bye week, but they did make some changes to the responsibilities of coaches on his staff.

One of those moves involved Raheem Morris going from working with the wide receivers to working with the defensive backs and that paid off with tighter coverage than in many recent weeks. That coverage helped set the table for six sacks and cornerback Isaiah Oliver said after the game that the “different perspective” Morris brought with him was a big help.

Oliver and safety Ricardo Allen also said the team had more accountability in practice last week. Allen added that coming from the offensive side helped Morris tell the defense what teams are trying to do to them.

“He understands exactly what offenses are trying to do to us,” Allen said, via TheAthletic.com. “We tweaked, we buzzed, we mixed up a couple of little coverages. A lot of it came through him because he was teaching us what the offenses were trying to do. We played the game plan like that.”

A 1-7 start makes it hard for the Falcons to find their way to a winning record. With five more games against NFC South opponents, they can still have an impact on the playoff picture even if they remain well outside of it.