Ravens defense has scored five times in three weeks

AP

The Ravens hoped cornerback Marcus Peters would bring his knack for big plays with him from Los Angeles when they traded for him in mid-October and his first three games with the team have been no disappointment on that front.

Peters returned an interception for a touchdown against Seattle in Week Seven and scored again on another interception in Sunday’s rout of the Bengals. The effect on the defense has been contagious as well. The Ravens defense scored twice against Seattle and Cincinnati and added a touchdown against the Patriots in a Week Nine win.

That adds up to five touchdowns in the last three games. By contrast, there are five teams — Cincinnati, Cleveland, Washington, Jacksonville and Denver — that have failed to score five offensive touchdowns over their last three games.

The NFL record for defensive touchdowns in a season is 10 and safety Earl Thomas said on Sunday that the team wants to break that record by scoring six more times over the final seven games.

“It’s definitely a momentum thing when we take the ball away,” Thomas said, via the Baltimore Sun. “It’s happening more and more. We got a lot of great players, especially in the secondary, and we’re getting our hands on it.”

Whether they wind up setting a record or not, a defense that can put points on the board is a welcome addition to a Baltimore team with designs on making a long run in the postseason.