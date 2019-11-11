Ryan Fitzpatrick to keep Dolphins job for “foreseeable future”

Getty Images

You don’t mess with a streak.

Now that the Dolphins have won games, plural, since their last loss, they’re not changing quarterbacks.

Via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, Dolphins coach Brian Flores said that Ryan Fitzpatrick would remain in the starting role for the “foreseeable future.”

Of course, Flores has made similar comments about Josh Rosen only to reverse course later, but this one appears a little more permanent.

Fitzpatrick has started the last four weeks, and has led them to wins over the Jets and Colts the last two weeks.