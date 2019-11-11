Sam Darnold supports Adam Gase, thinks playoffs are possible

Getty Images

The Jets improved to 2-7 by beating the Giants yesterday, which will buy them a few days of reprieve from questions about who needs to get fired and when.

But quarterback Sam Darnold made it clear that from his standpoint, there should be no question about coach Adam Gase.

“I think it’s definitely important to keep a head coach,” Darnold told Steve Serby of the New York Post. “I’m not in the position to making decisions like that.”

But when it was mentioned that his opinion might carry weight, Darnold replied: “Yeah I know it does, but at the same time, that’s out of my power. But I would definitely love to see him. He’s a great head coach, he’s a great play-caller, and we get along really well. . . .

“He’s great. There’s no flinch in him,” Darnold said. “I think it kinda ripples throughout the team. When you got a head coach that’s just gonna continue to work no matter what the circumstances are, no matter what people are saying about him, it’s a really good thing.”

That relationship will be the key to their future of the franchise, and Darnold isn’t ready to make that future a time beyond this season.

“We still got a chance,” Darnold said. “If we get on a roll here and we win out, we got a chance at the playoffs.”

If that happens, and it seems unlikely considering they lost to the Dolphins last week, Gase should have lifetime job security.