Saquon Barkley: Bye week a chance to get healthier

Getty Images

Giants running back Saquon Barkley had a day to forget on Sunday.

He ran 13 times for one yard, which, per ESPN, is the first time since 2002 that a player has ran that many times without gaining at least two yards. Barkley was also steamrolled by Jets safety Jamal Adams on a pair of sacks and went for X-rays after the game.

There was no word on what was being looked at as head coach Pat Shurmur said Barkley was generally “banged up” and Barkley said “next question” when asked about an injury. Barkley, who missed three games with an ankle injury earlier this year, did admit that he’s planning to use the bye as a chance to get well.

“Only thing I can focus on is coming in and being the player for my team,” Barkley said after the game. “Just focused on this bye week, it’s a week where it gives everyone a chance to get healthier, not only myself but the whole team. We get to reflect on our season so far and try to be a better team than we were in the first half.”

Barkley’s averaging just over 2.5 yards per carry since returning from the ankle injury, so anything he can do to get back on track would be welcomed by a Giants team that will take a six-game losing streak into Chicago in Week 12.