Steelers plan for James Conner to return Thursday

The Steelers have won four straight, and appear close to getting the offensive boost they need.

According to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the Steelers are planning to have running back James Conner back for Thursday’s game against the Browns.

Conner has missed the last two games because of a separated shoulder. They’ve also been without Benny Snell, who is recovering from a knee scope.

That’s left Jaylen Samuels and a couple of practice squad promotions (Trey Edmunds and Tony Brooks-James). They rushed 27 times for 42 yards in Sunday’s win over the Rams, which says more about their persistence than their performance.

The Steelers are currently 27th in the league in rushing, and their 749 are the fewest they’ve ever had at this point in the season in the Mike Tomlin era.

In fact, if the team was a single person, he would rank 10th in the league in rushing, trailing Dalvin Cook, Christian McCaffrey, Nick Chubb, Derrick Henry, Leonard Fournette, Josh Jacobs, Ezekiel Elliott, Chris Carson, and Marlon Mack.