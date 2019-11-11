Steelers say James Conner would have practiced fully on Monday

Getty Images

The Steelers and Browns play on Thursday night, which means they had to turn in injury reports sharing practice participation levels on Monday even though they didn’t practice.

The most notable estimation on the Steelers’ side was that running back James Conner would have been a full participant in practice. Conner has missed the last two games with a shoulder injury and word in Pittsburgh is that the Steelers plan for his return to game action this week.

Left guard Ramon Foster may also be back in action this week. Foster has missed two games with a concussion and was listed as a limited participant Monday. Linebacker Ola Adeniyi (hips), linebacker Anthony Chickillo (ribs), fullback Roosevelt Nix (knee), running back Benny Snell (knee) and wide receiver Ryan Switzer (back) were listed as non-participants.

The only Browns to get that listing were defensive end Olivier Vernon (knee) and safety Eric Murray (knee). Both of them were out for Sunday’s win over the Bills.