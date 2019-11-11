Taylor Lewan feels he’s killing the Titans with penalties

Getty Images

The Titans rallied to beat the Chiefs on Sunday afternoon, but left tackle Taylor Lewan wasn’t focused solely on coming back to get a win when the game came to an end.

Lewan committed three penalties during the game, including a personal foul for unnecessary roughness, and has had an issue with penalties since returning from a four-game suspension to start the year. Lewan has been flagged nine times in six games and vowed to “do my absolute best” during the bye week to clean up his act.

“Before we even start this whole thing, my penalties are a f–king problem,” Lewan said, via ESPN.com. “I am 100 percent an issue with that. It is not intentional. I do not mean to do it. My intentions are good. I am just trying to finish. And it is killing the team. . . . I am completely screwing the team with the amount of penalties I have had these last — what — six games. . . . It’s horrible. I cannot get penalties. I am sorry. There is no need to ask me about it because I know I am an absolute liability when it comes to penalties.”

Lewan joked that he won’t even hold his wife’s hand this week in fear of drawing a holding penalty and it is easier to quip when you win in spite of mistakes like the ones Lewan made on Sunday. Given how tight the margin of victory was, doing whatever’s possible to avoid penalties in the future would be a wise course correction for the tackle.