Texans sign Joel Heath, waive Dan Skipper

Getty Images

The Texans signed defensive end Joel Heath on Monday, the team announced.

They waived offensive lineman Dan Skipper in a corresponding move.

Heath, 26, originally signed with the Texans in 2016 as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan State.

In the previous three seasons, Heath played 30 games with 15 starts. He has 34 tackles and three sacks in his career.

Skipper, 25, played three games after signing with Houston. He saw action on 39 defensive snaps and 17 on special teams.

Skipper’s only other career game action came in one game with the Lions in 2017.

The Texans also officially designated tight end Jordan Thomas to return from injured reserve Monday. It opens a 21-day window for Thomas to practice with the team before they are required to make a decision about placing him on the active roster.

The Texans placed Thomas on injured reserve on Sept. 2 with a rib injury.

He appeared in all 16 games with the Texans in 2018, catching 20 passes for 215 yards and four touchdowns.