Will Fuller practicing on Monday

The Texans returned from their bye week on Monday and they held a practice at their facility that featured wide receiver Will Fuller.

It had been a while since Fuller was on the field in any capacity. Fuller left the team’s Week Seven loss to the Colts with a hamstring injury and did not practice at all before being ruled out of the last two games.

The team won’t issue an injury report detailing how much work Fuller did during the session, but being on the field at all is a step in the right direction for the team’s passing game.

Fuller has 34 catches for 450 yards and three touchdowns in seven appearances this season.

Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports that the Texans also had tight end Jordan Thomas on the practice field. Thomas went on injured reserve on September 2 and can be activated off the list if the team feels he’s ready to go.