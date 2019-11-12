Baker Mayfield wants crowd to be quiet when he has ball

Getty Images

They’ve been playing football in Cleveland since 1946.

Baker Mayfield, who was born in 1995, would like to tell the people there how to watch it right.

Via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, the Browns quarterback said he’d prefer it if fans didn’t make themselves heard when he’s on the field, citing crowd noise as a factor during last week’s final drive of the first half against the Bills, when a false start forced them to settle for a field goal.

He mentioned it after the game, and he was asked Tuesday if he was referring to the traveling Bills fans.

“No, it wasn’t that,’’ he said. “It was just the fact that when we’re on offense, we need it to be quiet. It might’ve ruffled some feathers, once again that’s okay, but when we’re on offense on a critical down, we need to be able to have silence in our home stadium.

“It’s got to be an advantage for us, and then when they get the ball, it’s got to be really loud. It’s just basic football.’’

It’s very helpful for him to point that out to fans who have been doing this three times longer than he’s been alive.

Perhaps someday if he quarterbacks a team that breaks .500, he’ll have more tips for how his fans should handle that unusual circumstance.