Getty Images

The Browns waived linebacker Malik Jefferson on Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Jefferson had appeared in all nine games this season, seeing no snaps on defense and 114 on special teams. He made one tackles.

The Browns claimed Jefferson off waivers from the Bengals on Sept. 1.

The Bengals drafted Jefferson in the third round in 2018. He played in 12 games as a rookie and made 10 tackle.

There is no word on a corresponding move.