Buccaneers cut Vernon Hargreaves

The Buccaneers have had enough of Vernon Hargreaves.

Hargreaves, the cornerback who was benched on Sunday for not hustling, has been released, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

That means he’ll be available to any team that wants to claim him on waivers. Hargreaves is a former first-round draft pick who has started every game this season, so it’s possible some team will want him down the stretch, but there’s also a fairly big risk associated with picking him up: Hargreaves’ 2020 fifth-year option salary of $9.954 million is guaranteed for injury, which means that if he were to suffer a serious injury this year that prevented him from playing next year, his new team would be on the hook for that salary.

Hargreaves was the No. 11 overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft.