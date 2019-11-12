Chase McLaughlin not sure exactly what happened on missed FG in OT

Getty Images

The 49ers called on Chase McLaughlin to tie Monday’s game with a 47-yard kick against the Seahawks at the end of regulation and McLaughlin came through with his third field goal of the night.

McLaughlin then got a chance to cap his 49ers debut with a game-winning kick in overtime, but things didn’t go as smoothly this time. McLaughlin was trying from 47 yards again, but missed badly to the left and the Seahawks would go on to a 27-24 win when Jason Myers put his kick through the uprights.

“I don’t know exactly what happened,” McLaughlin said, via NBCSportsBayArea.com. “I’ll have to look at it on film, but I rushed it a little bit and hit it a little high. Unfortunately, I missed it.”

McLaughlin’s stay with the Niners will be brief if Robbie Gould‘s groin injury resolves itself ahead of a Week 11 game against the Cardinals. That would likely be the case had McLaughlin made his overtime kick as well, but the parting of the ways would have felt a lot different.