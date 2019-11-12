Chris Herndon, Brian Winters land on injured reserve

Getty Images

Jets tight end Chris Herndon‘s lost 2019 season officially came to an end on Tuesday.

Herndon served a four-game suspension to open the year, missed four games with a hamstring injury once he was eligible to return and then fractured a rib in his regular season debut against the Giants last Sunday. The Jets put Herndon on injured reserve Tuesday.

Herndon was a fourth-round pick last year and had 39 catches for 502 yards and four touchdowns to raise hopes of a strong second season. Like most other Jets hopes this year, they failed to materialize.

The Jets also placed right guard Brian Winters on injured reserve Tuesday. He aggravated a shoulder injury against the Giants and will likely have surgery.

The Jets replaced them on the roster by signing linebacker B.J. Bello and promoting cornerback Kyron Brown from the practice squad.