Christian McCaffrey on pace to threaten NFL record for scrimmage yards

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is continuing to threaten the NFL’s all-time record for yards from scrimmage in a season.

Through nine games, McCaffrey has 989 rushing yards and 396 receiving yards, a total of 1,385 yards from scrimmage. He’s on pace to total 2,462 yards from scrimmage this season.

That would be the second-highest total in NFL history, second only to Chris Johnson, who had 2,509 yards from scrimmage with the 2009 Titans. McCaffrey actually has more yards from scrimmage through nine games than Johnson did in 2009: Johnson had 1,353 yards in his first nine games.

Although rushing yards is usually the measuring stick used to determine the value of running backs, contributions to the passing game are every bit as important as contributions to the running game, and so yards from scrimmage is probably a better all-around measure. And by that measure, McCaffrey is more than halfway to one of the most productive seasons in NFL history.