Colin Kaepernick to hold workout for NFL teams

Getty Images

Long gone and on the verge of becoming entirely forgotten, free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick will conduct this weekend what could be a last-ditch effort to get the NFL’s attention.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Kapernick will hold a private workout in Atlanta. The Saturday session will include on-field work and an interview. All clubs have been invited to attend the workout, and video of the workout and the interview will be made available to all teams.

At least one team has advised PFT that it will send a representative to the session.

It’s an unusual move, for a couple of reasons. First, Kaepernick has been unemployed since becoming a free agent in March 2017. Some would say he should have done this long ago. Second, teams routinely bring players to town for workouts, but no one has done so with Kaepernick.

That said, it’s one thing to attend a workout that other teams will be attending; it’s quite another to bring Kaepernick to the team’s facility. The latter would create a potentially negative P.R. reaction for the team that invites him to work out, with little or no upside.

It’s also possible that Kaepernick has decided to finally debunk, with his own actions and words, many of the false narratives that have kept him unemployed for more than two and one half seasons. Finally, Kaepernick will address those issues in his own voice.

There’s also a chance that the workout is a stunt, a precursor to what could be another legal action against the league’s 32 teams. The argument would be that they are now collectively retaliating against Kaepernick for his prior collusion claim, which was reportedly settled for a sum in the range of $1 million to $10 million.

Then there’s the chance that it will work. That someone will see what Kaepernick can still do, and in turn give him a chance down the stretch. Or, at a minimum, maybe a contending team will file him away in the event that an injury happens to a starting quarterback down the stretch.