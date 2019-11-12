Colts expect Devin Funchess to practice this week

Getty Images

The Colts hope to get T.Y. Hilton back form a calf injury this week and they’re also expecting another member of the wide receiver corps to practice for the first time in a long time.

Devin Funchess went on injured reserve after breaking his collarbone in the season opener and has been eligible to resume practicing for the last few weeks. The team hasn’t felt comfortable taking that step, but head coach Frank Reich said he expects that to change on Wednesday.

“Technically, he could be cleared to play the game,” Reich said, via the Indianapolis Star. “But he’s got a few more boxes to check. We have to make sure he’s good to go because this will really be his first week of practice. Then we still have to see how much he’ll be able to do Wednesday. We’re really encouraged. I think there’s another box he has to check before we can go full boar on the practice.”

Funchess had three catches for 32 yards before getting hurt in Week One.