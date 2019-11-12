Falcons will be home team for an international game in 2020

Getty Images

The Falcons will only be playing seven games in Atlanta during the 2020 regular season.

It’s unclear where their eighth home game will be played, but we know it won’t be in the United States. The Falcons announced on Tuesday that they will be the home team for one of the NFL’s international games next year.

Whether the Falcons will be playing in London or Mexico City remains unknown. The Dolphins are set to host an international game next season and the Jaguars will be back in London for the eighth straight season.

In addition to the three other NFC South teams, the Falcons are set for home games against the Bears, Lions, Broncos, Raiders and the NFC West team that finishes in the same spot in the standings as the Falcons this season.