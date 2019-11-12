Giants bringing back tight end Scott Simonson

Getty Images

The Giants are bringing in some tight end help, and he could be thrown in immediately.

According to Matt Lombardo of NJ.com, the Giants are re-signing tight end Scott Simonson today.

Simonson was in camp with them this offseason, but was waived with an injury settlement. He injured his ankle in the preseason finale.

The Giants are running short there, with Evan Engram dealing with a mid-foot sprain and Rhett Ellison in the concussion protocol.

That will leave Simonson and rookie Kalen Smith as their only healthy tight ends after the bye week.