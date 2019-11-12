Is Robert Saleh getting too much in-game exposure?

Posted by Mike Florio on November 12, 2019, 5:14 PM EST
Getty Images

49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh has become a star of sorts this season, thanks to his enthusiastic in-game reactions to great plays from his much-improved group of players. As Peter King pointed out on Tuesday’s PFT Live, Saleh perhaps has become too much of a star.

King takes issue with the extent to which the cameras continue to find Saleh this season, giving him excessive public credit for a team that ultimately is led by coach Kyle Shanahan and G.M. John Lynch.

And it’s one thing for Saleh to be shown during a dominant performance by his team. But last night’s defensive showing from the 49ers was a far cry from the ’85 Bears. The Seahawks’ defensive played just as well, but Seattle defensive coordinator Ken Norton, Jr., however, got little or no face time.

Norton was so inconspicuous that, at one point during the game, one of the spectators in the PFT Barn said while an image of the Seahawks’ sideline was being displaying, “Hey, is that Ken Norton? What’s his job there?”

The camera’s love of Saleh will benefit him when January rolls around. It’s given him a way to stand out among the pack of coaching candidates for the it’ll-be-here-sooner-than-you-know-it hiring cycle, and it guarantees that he’ll be on the list for one or more of the teams that will be looking for new coaches.

But if he is, Norton should be, too. It easily can be argued that Norton has done more with less talent than Saleh has done.

Of course, the broader question is whether teams will hire anything other than offensive specialists to be head coaches. Dolphins coach Brian Flores and Broncos coach Vic Fangio defied that trend in 2019; however, with Packers coach Matt LaFleur winning eight of 10 games with a team that had missed the playoffs in two straight seasons, the ongoing quest for offensive coordinators could diminish whatever buzz Saleh, Norton, and other defensive coaches (like Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen) can muster.

16 responses to “Is Robert Saleh getting too much in-game exposure?

  1. This is seriously a problem? Out of all things football, you come up with a defensive coordinator getting more face time than another one? That’s laughable. Saleh is getting camera love because he took this pathetic defense and turned into a legit defense. When everyone wanted him gone, they stuck with him and now it’s paying off. He deserves it. Sorry he hurt your feelings.

  6. Is it really an issue? At least he’s a big contributor to the Niners success. A better question is why during cowboys games does the camera cut to Jerry Jones after every big play? Positive or negative. I’ve always wondered that.

  7. As a steelers fan living in the Bay Area, that 49er defense has been extraordinarily dominant this year led by Robert Saleh which partly explains why the cameras pan to him. He also seems to have good rapport with his players. No one expected the 9er defense to be this dominant let alone really good, 8-1 really good.

  8. Saleh, isn’t head coaching material yet. Yes , the D is very good in SF, but is it Saleh or all the high draft picks they got for being so bad for so long? See Opie from the Bengals if you think Saleh is ready for a HC job next season.

  9. Guy has 5 high end first round picks on his front seven and now he’s a head coaching candidate.. how’d he do those previous two years as D Coordinator there? I didn’t hear much. If I was a GM I’d write in a condition, Robert Saleh can by head coach as long as that D Line comes with him.

  10. Hey, I dislike the guy as much as I do the rest of the team, but it’s not like he’s running the cameras…

  11. Media is doing it. The guy is a good coach, lethim season. Let me guess he will become a “Hot” candidate soon…..good grief smh.

  13. Forget that nonsense. The fact that he or any other coach needs another human being, apparently on the payroll, to hold their shirt and keep them from running onto the field. Dumbest and most unnecessary job in the history of the universe.

  14. I thought it was a strange remark from Peter King PFT earlier today. I’m assuming he hasn’t watched much of the Niner games. The networks put the camera on him because he’s very expressive in the sideline (DUH) it has nothing to do with “credit” or anything like that. It’s just like when they used to put the cameras on Rob Ryan when he was DC. I’m just surprised Peter King didn’t catch onto that.

    With that, Saleh has done a great job changing up the scheme this year and I disagree with the statement the D didn’t play that well. They kept the team in the game, without them Seahawks easily win. I’m just wondering did people watch the game last night.

  15. besides belichick, who was the last defensive head coach to be consistently successful? with the rules favoring offense and the ever-increasing importance of the QB in today’s game, a defensive head coach seems like a losing approach.

  16. Simply put, His animation is good TV. Pete get more TV time over opposing HC’s for same reason. I trust that future head coaching positions get filled with qualified candidates and not just those that get the most exposure on game day.

