Jacoby Brissett: Frank Reich sat me “to protect myself from myself”

Getty Images

Jacoby Brissett wanted to play last Sunday. It wasn’t his decision.

Colts coach Frank Reich made the call to sit his starting quarterback after watching Friday’s practice tape, determining Brissett was only roughly 80 percent.

The Colts didn’t want to risk Brissett’s long-term health. Brissett, who played through a torn ligament in his thumb in 2016, figured he could tough it out.

“I felt like I was getting better each day,” Brissett said, via Joel Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “It was a coach’s decision. He made the decision that he thought was best for myself and for the team. It’s his job, I guess, to protect myself from myself.”

Brissett sprained the medial collateral ligament in his left knee against the Steelers in Week Nine. He said he’s now “four days better” than he was Friday.

Reich has said Brissett will start if he has a full practice Wednesday.

After a two-game losing streak, the Colts are eager to get their quarterback back in the lineup.

“Obviously, Jacoby’s our starting quarterback,” offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni said. “If there’s a chance to play him, we want to play him.”