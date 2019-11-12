James Conner, Ramon Foster fully participate in Steelers practice

Getty Images

Running back James Conner remains on track for a return to the Steelers lineup when they face the Browns on Thursday night.

Conner was listed as a full practice participant on Monday’s estimated injury report and he worked in full when the team actually got on the field Tuesday as well. Conner has missed the last two games with a shoulder injury.

One of the guys blocking for Conner looks to be on track to return as well. Left guard Ramon Foster was a full participant as he continues to make his way back from a concussion.

Linebackers Anthony Chickillo (ribs) and Ola Adeniyi (hip) were limited on Tuesday. Center Maurkice Pouncey got a rest day while wide receiver Ryan Switzer (back), running back Benny Snell (knee) and fullback Roosevelt Nix (knee) sat out the session for injury reasons.