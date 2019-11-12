Jimmy Garoppolo: OT loss can be a “reality check”

Getty Images

Jimmy Garoppolo likes things consistent, and the 49ers have been.

But on a night when his starting tackles were back on the field, he was without his favorite targets in the passing game, and he turned in one of his worst performances of the season, with three turnovers in an overtime loss to the Seahawks.

“I think I could throw the ball better, we could catch it better,” Garoppolo said, via Jennifer Lee Chan of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “It’s a little bit of everything it’s not one specific thing that sticks out. It’s a bit of a reality check for us. We’ll go back and respond this week.”

The 49ers were without tight end George Kittle, and new wideout Emmanuel Sanders left with a rib injury. Rookie Deebo Samuel made some plays (eight catches for 112 yards), the rest of the passing game struggled, including Garoppolo (who was 24-of-46, with two fumbles and an interception).

“Jimmy doesn’t really change,” coach Kyle Shanahan said. “Jimmy is always the same, so there’s no difference there. I think like the whole offense, I thought he battled. I thought he battled very hard. Hung in the pocket for a while. I thought he made some big plays, but I know he made a number of plays he’d like to have back.”

Overcoming an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter to force overtime was a good sign, but the 49ers will have plenty to work on, as they process their first loss of the season.