Joe Staley may miss time with finger injury

Getty Images

The 49ers got left tackle Joe Staley back in the lineup on Monday night, but he may be back on the sideline for the next couple of weeks.

Staley didn’t suffer any problems with the fibula fracture that forced him to miss six games this season. He did injure his finger, however, and head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Tuesday that Staley may need surgery to repair the problem.

If that’s the case, Shanahan said that Staley could miss a couple of weeks. The 49ers host the Cardinals and Packers the next two weeks.

Shanahan updated other injuries on Tuesday. Tight end George Kittle (knee, ankle) and kicker Robbie Gould (groin) will be evaluated as the week progresses after they sat out on Monday. Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders may be a game-time decision after injuring his ribs during the loss to the Seahawks and Shanahan confirmed that defensive lineman Ronald Blair will miss the rest of the season after tearing his ACL.