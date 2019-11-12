Josh Gordon had “huge, huge catches” in Seahawks debut

Getty Images

The Seahawks needed contributions from just about everyone on their roster in order to snatch a 27-24 overtime win over the 49ers on Monday night, including a wide receiver who was playing his first game for the team.

Josh Gordon joined the Seahawks as a waiver claim on November 1 and had a week of practice with the team before entering the lineup in Santa Clara. He would wait until late in the fourth quarter to make his first catch, but it came in a big spot.

Gordon caught a pass from Russell Wilson and gained 13 yards on a third-and-six to continue a drive that ended with a Jason Myers field goal. Wilson looked Gordon’s way on another third down in overtime and Gordon picked up 14 yards on his second and final catch of the night.

“Josh Gordon has been a great addition to our team,” Wilson said in his postgame press conference. “We have a lot of great receivers and a lot of guys who can catch the football and make plays. He made some huge, huge catches today on third downs. He had the one slant to the right and I think another on the left. Just some of the plays he was making with confidence on big third downs to continue drives. He was great. He had a great week. It’s great to have him on our football team.”

Gordon last played with the Patriots in Week Six, but said his experience made it easier to hit the ground running and that he’s looking forward to expanding on the chemistry he appears to have with Wilson already.