Le’Veon Bell says a trade was “close,” and that his contract was a “huge part” of the talks

Posted by Mike Florio on November 12, 2019, 1:02 PM EST
Getty Images

Nearly two weeks ago, Jets running back Le'Veon Bell disclosed that the Chiefs, Texans, Packers, and Steelers spoke to the Jets about a potential trade, prior to the October 29 deadline. On Tuesday, I asked Bell how close he came to making an in-season switch.

“Honestly, it was close,” Bell said. “I mean, obviously, it was at the time just hearing everything out and seeing how it plays out. Obviously, I didn’t want to get traded but if it did happen I was ready and I would do what I had to do but, yeah, I just understand from the Jets perspective if they were to trade me and they got some value out of it, I understand where they’re coming from.

“[I]t’s a business — strictly business — and I understand that whole business-decision thing, so I didn’t take too much offense to it. I just kept my head down and once the trade deadline went by I was ready to put my head down and get back to work.”

When Bell spoke about the situation after the trade deadline, he hinted that a new team would have wanted Bell to restructure his contract to take less money.

“That was definitely a huge part,” Bell said. “I understand how things work and everything, but the fact that I had actually sat out a whole year to kind of get to where I wanted to get to today, I definitely couldn’t like retract on it. I’m still trying to set myself up and my family up down the line so I’ll make sure that everything tries to stay intact we both would have, myself and whatever team got me, would have both became winners, not just them.”

Bell has a very pragmatic, non-emotional approach to the business of football, and that attitude serves him well. Indeed, based on how the current season ends and in light of the needs of the various NFL teams come March, trade talks could once again happen. Look for Bell, as he always does, to approach business decisions in a businesslike manner, calmly and dispassionately and applying the same kind of strategic thinking that teams always employ when making their own business decisions.

Permalink 14 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

14 responses to “Le’Veon Bell says a trade was “close,” and that his contract was a “huge part” of the talks

  1. Steelers will sign this guy and get hosed again. They fall for these divas every time.

  3. “When Bell spoke about the situation after the trade deadline, he hinted that a new team would have wanted Bell to restructure his contract to take less money.”

    Of course they would he’s grossly overpaid. And of course he wouldn’t restructure so the Jets are stuck with him.

  6. Calling and getting confirmation that the Jets are indeed shopping a player is NOT a team expressing interest in trading for said player.

    Every team should keep themselves up to date on all things going on with other teams. Doesn’t mean a team has the slightest interest in a trade.

  7. Why would someone want a guy who didn’t play football last year, and seems like his new team has buyers remorce.

    He seems like he isn’t a good teammate, after leaving them hanging last year, and seemingly trying to get out of NY a 8 games into his new contract, GBs RB sitatuion seems all right, Pitt just moved on from him, KC and Texans maybe as they have young QBs that could use a RB with his skills but would he stunt their development?

  8. Strategic thinking? This has to be a joke. He took way less money to sign with the Jets, who don’t even want him after eight games. Great situation, especially considering he’ll need to take another pay cut to get out of it. What a great strategy for a running back once bound for the hall of fame.

  9. This guy has been an outstanding leader for the Jets since he came on board. I really hope Joe Douglas can revamp this team significantly in the off-season and reward this guy’s patience with a team to play with next year and hopefully make the game a little fun for him again.

  11. “if they were to trade me and they got some value out of it, I understand where they’re coming from” is completely understandable when you are on one of the worsted teams in the league right now. I have the feeling if a team making a run at a Superbowl would be trading him he wouldn’t have the same prospective.

  14. Le’Veon Bell and “strategic thinking” in the same sentence? SMH.
    I don’t care what anyone says, he will NEVER recoup the $14 million is lost salary from the 2018 season. Not to mention the interest that he could have earned on that money.
    Bell is a greedy idiot.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!