Le’Veon Bell’s advice to Antonio Brown: Try not to do too much over social media

Getty Images

Former Steelers teammates Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell have seen their careers unfold in very different ways. Bell, who now plays for the Jets, told #PFTPM on Tuesday that he has not kept in touch with Brown, who has played for and been released by both the Raiders and Patriots in 2019.

Still, Bell offered some advice to his friend and former teammate: “I think my biggest advice would be maybe not try to do too much over social media. I mean everybody kind of watches him and follows him and wants to hear what he has to say. So try to keep all the positive energy if you are on social media and try not to post negative things.”

Brown, who has been frustrated by the slow pace of the NFL’s investigation of his potential violations of the Personal Conduct Policy, has lashed out from time to time on social media in recent weeks. Although he always reverses course and often apologizes (or something like it), it’s better to not lash out at all because it’s impossible to take it back.

Brown still holds out hope to return to the NFL in 2019. He’s scheduled to meet with NFL investigators on Thursday in South Florida.