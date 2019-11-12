Lions claim Dan Skipper off waivers, put Kevin Strong on IR

Getty Images

The Lions made a couple of changes to their roster on Tuesday.

The team announced that they made a successful waiver claim on tackle Dan Skipper. Skipper was waived by the Texans on Monday.

It’s a return engagement in Detroit for Skipper. He played one game for the Lions in 2017 and was one of the team’s final cuts in September 2018. He appeared in three games with the Texans this year and has also spent time with the Patriots, Broncos and Cowboys.

He’ll take the roster spot of defensive tackle Kevin Strong. Strong injured his ribs in last Sunday’s loss to the Bears.

Strong played 173 defensive snaps and 22 special teams snaps in eight games this season. He recorded five tackles and batted down one pass.