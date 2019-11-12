Michael Bennett says 2019 could be his final season

Getty Images

Michael Bennett and the Cowboys agreed to a reworked deal after the trade from New England.

They made tweaks to Bennett’s compensation for 2019 and wiped out his contract for the 2020 season, making him an unrestricted free agent in March.

Bennett hasn’t hit free agency since 2013 when he signed a one-year deal with Seattle, which turned into five seasons there.

But after 11 NFL seasons, Bennett said this could be his last.

“I don’t know. This could be my last year in the NFL,” Bennett said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “I could be thinking about what’s the best thing for my family, what’s the best thing health-wise and my future. Just take it one game at a time, one year at a time.”

The Seahawks traded Bennett to the Eagles in 2018. The Eagles traded Bennett to the Patriots this offseason. The Patriots traded Bennett to the Cowboys before the trade deadline.

He has rejoined Cowboys defensive passing game coordinator Kris Richard, who was an assistant in Seattle when Bennett was there. It has Bennett back in a familiar scheme.

“It’s all the same really when it comes down to it,” Bennett said. “The scheme is very familiar to something I’m used to. I just came from the place [New England] with the most defenses in the league, so any other defense is pretty much easy to learn.”

The Cowboys play the Patriots in Week 12 and the Eagles in Week 16.