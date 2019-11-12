MRI coming for Emmanuel Sanders’ ribs

Getty Images

The 49ers’ offense wasn’t the same without receiver Emmanuel Sanders, who left in the first half with an injury. On Tuesday, the 49ers will learn more about how long their offense will have to function without him.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said after Monday night’s 27-24 overtime thrilled against the Seahawks that Sanders will have an MRI to determine the severity of the chest injury he suffered.

Shanahan called it an injury to Sanders’ ribs. On the last play before he left, Sanders pulled up and grabbed at his side. The injury itself occurred earlier.

“Emmanuel was out there battling,” Shanahan said. “Had that happen with his ribs. He tried to go a few more series longer, but he had to go out.”

After Sanders went out, the air largely went out of the team’s passing attack.

“Other guys came in, some guys stepped it up at times,” Shanahan said. “We just didn’t have the consistency out there.”

Sanders had two catches for 24 yards before he exited the game. As noted by Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle, the 49ers generated 108 yard and 10 points in their first two series, both with Sanders available. After he left, the offense generated only two field goals and 194 yards.