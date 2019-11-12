News is good on hospitalized Tyler Lockett

Getty Images

The Seahawks apparently got some good news, after wide receiver Tyler Lockett stayed behind at the hospital last night for treatment of a leg contusion.

Via Michael-Shawn Dugar of TheAthletic.com, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said during his appearance on 710 ESPN today that Lockett “should be OK.”

Carroll described the bruise on his shin that created swelling as “a pretty severe situation” last night, and Lockett was taken to Stanford Hospital, and remained there as the team flew back to Washington.

Carroll didn’t offer any specific timetables for Lockett’s return, but they aren’t as thin as they were a week ago, as Josh Gordon made his first appearance for the Seahawks last night.