NFL moves Packers-49ers to Sunday Night Football in Week 12

Getty Images

The Seahawks beat the 49ers on Monday. On Tuesday, the 49ers settled the score. Sort of.

The Week 12 games between Seattle and Philadelphia has been bumped out of primetime for Packers-49ers. The showdown between Green Bay and San Francisco will be played on Sunday Night Football.

The game between the 8-2 Packers and 8-1 49ers was due to be played at 4:25 p.m. ET, at the same time the Cowboys and the Patriots play at Gillette Stadium.

With Seahawks-Eagles moved out of primetime, don’t be surprised if it slides all the way to 1:00 p.m. ET, giving the NFL compelling games in each of the three Sunday windows.

It will be Green Bay’s first California game since a sluggish loss to the Chargers, one that caused quarterback Aaron Rodgers to publicly complain about the things done by players in the 48 hours prior to the game. This time around, the Packers likely will be more dialed in, given the postseason implications of what could be one of the best games of the year.