NFL, not Colin Kaepernick, arranged Saturday workout

The Colin Kaepernick workout was news to plenty of people. Including Colin Kaepernick.

PFT has confirmed that Kaepernick didn’t even know about the workout until it was scheduled. Kaepernick’s representatives initially expressed concern that it was or could be a P.R. stunt. Confusion also was expressed regarding the league’s reason(s) for setting up the workout, especially since the league previously has taken the position that it does not get involved in the potential employment of specific players.

The league wouldn’t disclose to Kaepernick the motivation for getting involved in the process, and the league wouldn’t budge on its position that the workout will happen this Saturday — rejecting a request to delay the workout to a Tuesday or to a later Saturday, so that interested teams would have more of a chance to make appropriate plans.

From Kaepernick’s perspective, it’s far more preferable for a workout to happen with coaches and General Managers present, so that they can put him through the paces and directly observe his abilities. The league’s willingness to record the workout and send it to interested teams means nothing; Kaepernick could do that himself.

Under the present circumstances, then, it feels like this workout is far less about getting Kaepernick placed on a team and far more about creating the impression that the NFL is trying to help him get a job, without really helping him get a job.

And while it’s entirely possible that the league is pulling a P.R. stunt, the more accurate assessment may be that the league is concerned that Kaepernick eventually will file a second grievance alleging collusion and/or retaliation arising from his prior collusion grievance, which reportedly was settled for payment in the range of $1 million and $10 million.

In order to ensure that it’s a legitimate workout, Kaepernick wants to see the list of the coaches and General Managers who will attend the workout. Although Kaepernick currently intends to proceed with the workout regardless of the information the league does or doesn’t provide, the ball currently is in the NFL’s court to persuade him (and anyone else who is paying close attention to these developments) that it’s a real opportunity and not part of a broader P.R. and/or legal strategy.

36 responses to “NFL, not Colin Kaepernick, arranged Saturday workout

  5. NFL teams make money whether they win or lose. Winning is not the top priority. The players can see this and I’m noticing fewer are willing to play injured. If the owners aren’t all in, why should the players be?

  8. Man wanted to be an agent for change ,he has had plenty of free time to change things ,,,, guess what ,,I see no change !

  12. Even if we assume it is a disingenuous PR stunt, what is the harm to Kap for going through the workout? He claims he is prepared and ready, he claims he wants to play in the NFL, and this is an opportunity to put his alleged talents on tape for all 32 teams to see, with the NFLs approval nonetheless.

    Most people take any job interview or job prospect they can get, even under less than ideal circumstances or genuine desire to hire them, because a an opportunity to impress should be taken every chance you get.

    Why should Kap be any different?

  14. So if he STILL doesn’t get signed it’ll be the NFL’s fault that the workout wasn’t on a day of his choosing, eh?

    Isn’t it pretty much a fact that when teams are looking for in-season replacements the players come when the teams tell them to, not when the players feel it’s convenient?

  16. I am surprised. If the NFL truly is making this tryout happen,
    it brings many issues to light.
    One could argue that Kapernick continues to suffer damages
    that the NFL as a league is concerned about. One could possibly
    argue that this is an admission by the league that Kapernick is NFL
    ready …yet teams are still not signing him because of his activism.

    Perhaps the league, by creating this opportunity, is thinking that we can
    prove, after the tryout, that Kapernick is not NFL ready.

  17. boiler72 says:
    November 12, 2019 at 8:28 pm
    What’s he going to demonstrate, how to burn the American flag? Absolute garbage human being.
    —————————————-
    An exactly where and when did you serve?

  18. elishamanning says:
    November 12, 2019 at 8:27 pm
    Man wanted to be an agent for change ,he has had plenty of free time to change things ,,,, guess what ,,I see no change !
    ___________________________________

    Wow, a self proclaimed Patriot..

  19. Maybe the League really wants to get Kap a job and take the race card away from the next problem, AB and remove it from all charges against the shield?

  20. The world needs more men like Kap and less like President Bonespurs… Patriotism, don’t make me laugh!

  21. elishamanning says:
    November 12, 2019 at 8:27 pm
    Man wanted to be an agent for change ,he has had plenty of free time to change things ,,,, guess what ,,I see no change !
    ______________________________________________________________________________________________

    Was there a special offer today on commas? Was it a 3 for one deal, because that’s a lot of commas!

  22. self made Patriots
    __________
    That is kind of the nature of adjectives. You apply them to nouns. If you want to.

  26. Short of the NFL expecting Colin to self-destruct with certainty I don’t see how this benefits them.

    Their worst-case scenario is he looks competent & healthy.

    What reward offsets that risk?

  27. Can the NFL get me a job too?

    I don’t know why they would be worried about a race problem. The league is 70% minority. Pumpernickel is part of the minority majority.

  32. footballpat says:
    November 12, 2019 at 8:37 pm
    boiler72 says:
    November 12, 2019 at 8:28 pm
    What’s he going to demonstrate, how to burn the American flag? Absolute garbage human being.
    —————————————-
    An exactly where and when did you serve?

    2 4 Rate This
    ————

    I didn’t post the initial comment but I agree with it.

    I served in the US Army Infantry (11C) with the 10th Mountain Division from 90-94 –during which time I earned my jump wings and EIB among numerous other things. I’ll throw up my DD-214 if that’s what it takes to prove my opinion counts.

  34. But does this idiot walk in and expect to get an immediate offer to be a teams starting QB and a 20 million dollar salary or is any other offer beneath him?

