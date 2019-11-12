NFL schedules Texans-Bucs, Bills-Patriots, Rams-49ers for Week 16 Saturday

Getty Images

The NFL today announced the schedule for three Saturday games that will be played in Week 16, on December 21.

Texans at Buccaneers will take place at 1 p.m. ET, Bills at Patriots will take place at 4:30 p.m. ET and Rams at 49ers will take place at 8:15 p.m. ET.

All three Saturday games will air exclusively on NFL Network.

The league had also considered Lions at Broncos and Raiders at Chargers for Saturday, but today it was announced that both of those games will kick off on Sunday, December 22 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Both of those games will air on CBS.

The league wanted to put games that will have some relevance to the playoff race in the Saturday time slot, and it appears likely that most of those teams (perhaps all except the Buccaneers) will still be competing for playoff spots in Week 16.