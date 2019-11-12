Olivier Vernon remains out of practice for Browns

Posted by Josh Alper on November 12, 2019, 12:11 PM EST
The Browns listed a pair of players as non-participants in practice on Monday, although those were just estimations because the team did not hold a practice session.

Neither player was on the field for Tuesday’s actual practice either. Defensive end Olivier Vernon and safety Eric Murray both sat out with knee injuries that kept them playing in last Sunday’s win over the Bills.

Murray isn’t expected to play against the Steelers this Thursday either, but Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens said on Tuesday that he’s holding out hope that Vernon “wakes up feeling great” on gameday.

Wednesday will bring another practice and injury designations for the first game of Week 11.

  3. Steelers’ fans licking their chops while reading injury reports on the Browns. Instead, they better hope their crew of homer refs gets shipped up to Cleveland so they can squeak by with bad officiating. That’s the only reason they’re 5-4.

  4. Just more evidence that the giants did the browns dirty. Gave our best pass blocking lineman up for this guy. Only thing I hear about vernon is “his impact doesnt show up on the stat sheet” well it should he has a 16 mil cap hit. Giants unloaded two bumps with 15mil plus a year cap hits on us. Obj has butter fingers and will turn down simple two handed catches to try and make a “flashy” play instead of the right play. Obj is so over rated because he can have a big game in a loss and he can catch onehanded. The 12-24 age group actually thinks a 5’9 WR that’s scared to go over the middle amd cant beat double coverage is good. Vernon is now hurt , which he has been last 3 years. So giants won this trade. All obj has done is complain about not getting the ball well not getting open arms dropping the easy ones. He is a smaller faster braylon Edwards. Obj hurts baker more than helps. Guys like nick chubb and hunt are selfless. Not like the entertainer obj .

