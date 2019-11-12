Olivier Vernon remains out of practice for Browns

Getty Images

The Browns listed a pair of players as non-participants in practice on Monday, although those were just estimations because the team did not hold a practice session.

Neither player was on the field for Tuesday’s actual practice either. Defensive end Olivier Vernon and safety Eric Murray both sat out with knee injuries that kept them playing in last Sunday’s win over the Bills.

Murray isn’t expected to play against the Steelers this Thursday either, but Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens said on Tuesday that he’s holding out hope that Vernon “wakes up feeling great” on gameday.

Wednesday will bring another practice and injury designations for the first game of Week 11.