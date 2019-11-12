Panthers release Bryan Witzmann, sign Corn Elder

Getty Images

The Panthers are finally getting some linemen healthy, so they are letting some of their depth go.

Via Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Panthers are releasing veteran guard Bryan Witzmann, source said.

Witzmann was signed in late September for injury cover, and appeared in two games. He’s spent time with the Texans, Saints, Cowboys, Chiefs, Vikings, Bears, Browns, and Dolphins as well. He’ll have to pass through waivers if another team wants him.

The Panthers claimed running back Mike Davis off waivers yesterday, though it’s unclear what they’ll do with him since they never let anyone other than Christian McCaffrey carry the ball anyway.

The Panthers are hoping that rookie tackle Greg Little is close to returning from a second stint in the concussion protocol, after he practiced last week.

UPDATE 2:35 p.m. ET: The Panthers announced the move, along with the signing of cornerback Corn Elder off the Giants practice squad. Elder was drafted by the Panthers in 2017.