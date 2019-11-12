Preston Smith buying watches for teammates to celebrate 10th sack

Getty Images

The Packers made a pair of time-sensitive moves in free agency, spending money early and often on outside linebackers Preston Smith and Za'Darius Smith.

Both have paid off for the team, and now Preston Smith is paying off his teammates.

Via the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Preston recorded his 10th sack of the season Sunday against the Panthers, and revealed that he and Za’Darius had a friendly bet that whoever hit double digits first would buy gifts for the entire defense.

Had it been Za’Darius, they’d have gotten gold chains with their numbers. Since it was Preston, they get Rolexes.

“I’m excited about it,” Preston said. “My teammates helped me. I couldn’t have gotten it done without the other 10 guys on the defense doing their job. It’s very exciting for me, a career high, double digits for the first time in my career. It’s just a great feeling right now, and going into the bye week 8-2 with my teammates is a great feeling also.”

Za’Darius has 8.5 sacks this season, so he’s well on pace to break into double digits this year himself, but he didn’t get there first. At least he’ll have a new piece of jewelry to help him be on time for everything else.