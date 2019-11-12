Rams put Brian Allen, Bryce Hager on injured reserve

Getty Images

Rams head coach Sean McVay said on Monday that center Brian Allen will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury and the team moved him off of the active roster on Tuesday.

Allen has been placed on injured reserve as a result of the injury that knocked him out of last Sunday’s loss to the Steelers. The Rams also announced that linebacker Bryce Hager has been placed on injured reserve.

Hager has a shoulder injury and last played in Week Six. He had 11 tackles in five appearances this season.

Allen wasn’t joined on injured reserve by right tackle Rob Havenstein, but Havenstein is going to miss time with a knee injury of his own. Left guard Joseph Noteboom went on injured reserve earlier in the season, so the Rams will be working with a patchwork line as they try to get their offense in gear.