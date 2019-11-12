Ravens cut Cyrus Jones, place Daylon Mack on IR

Getty Images

The Ravens expressed confidence in Cyrus Jones after his fumbled punt return against the Patriots in Week Nine. But the telltale sign came Sunday when they listed Jones among their inactives.

On Tuesday, the Ravens waived Jones, Tom Pelissero of the NFL reports.

Jones, a second-round choice of the Patriots in 2016, played eight games with one start this season. He returned 12 punts for a 9.4-yard average and nine kickoff returns for a 21.3-yard average.

The Ravens signed receiver/return specialist De’Anthony Thomas last week. Thomas returned one punt for 8 yards and one kickoff for 18 yards Sunday, making Jones expendable.

The Ravens also placed defensive tackle Daylon Mack on injured reserve with a knee injury, Pelissero reports. That explains their signing of free agent defensive tackle Justin Ellis.

Mack, a fifth-round choice, played only one game.

He ends his rookie season having played nine snaps on defense and one on special teams.