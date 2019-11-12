Ravens sign Domata Peko

Getty Images

The Ravens have had a busy day.

They already signed one free agent defensive tackle, coming to terms with Justin Ellis. They placed rookie defensive tackle Daylon Mack on injured reserve with a knee injury.

Their other roster move, cutting returner Cyrus Jones, left them with 52 players on their roster.

Michael Pierce‘s ankle injury prompted the Ravens to add another defensive tackle.

After working out Domata Peko earlier Tuesday, the Ravens have agreed to terms with the veteran defensive tackle, Tom Pelissero of the NFL reports. The deal will pay Peko $1 million for the rest of the season, Pelissero adds.

Peko spent the past two years with the Broncos. He played 11 seasons for the Bengals before moving on to Denver.