Ravens sign Justin Ellis

The Ravens are adding some experience to their defensive line ahead of Week 11.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team has signed defensive tackle Justin Ellis as a free agent.

Ellis spent the last five seasons with the Raiders. He had 119 tackles in 66 games for Oakland.

Ellis may not be their only addition to the defensive line. Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com reports they’ve been talking to veteran Domata Peko about a deal.

Peko spent the last two years with the Broncos. He spent 11 seasons with the Bengals before moving on to Denver.

Injuries are the impetus for the search for defensive line help. Michael Pierce and Daylon Mack are both ailing at the time being.