Report: Matt Breida getting second opinion on ankle injury

49ers running back Matt Breida was listed as a limited participant in a couple of practices last week because of a sprained ankle, but moved to full participation on Saturday and didn’t have an injury designation for Monday’s game.

Breida didn’t make it through the night before having more trouble with the ankle, however. Breida ended the night with 10 carries for 18 yards and two catches for seven yards before leaving in the second half after aggravating the injury.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media repots that Breida will seek a second opinion about the extent of the injury. The injury isn’t thought to be terribly serious, but there’s an expectation that Breida could miss time.

Breida has 465 yards and two touchdowns on 105 carries and 21 catches for 180 yards and a touchdown.