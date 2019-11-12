Ronald Blair heading for MRI on knee

Getty Images

The 49ers may have lost more than their first game last night.

According to Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com, 49ers defensive end Ronald Blair is scheduled for an MRI today after injuring his knee last night.

There’s some fear the injury is serious (as in ACL serious), after his leg twisted awkwardly as he was tackling Russell Wilson in overtime. He left the locker room on crutches last night.

Blair’s a key reserve on their defensive line, and had three sacks in the 37 percent of the snaps he’s played this year. He’s also heading into free agency this offseason, making it a bad time to have a bad injury (such that there’s a good one).