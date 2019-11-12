Russell Okung sits out practice while rehabbing groin strain

Getty Images

Anthony Lynn said after Thursday night’s game that Russell Okung‘s status was questionable for this week’s game against the Chiefs in Mexico City. Nothing had changed as of Tuesday.

The left tackle has a groin strain that could keep him out. He played only seven snaps against the Raiders before his injury forced him to the sideline.

“He’s rehabbing. He’s working on the side,” Lynn said Tuesday, via Daniel Popper of TheAthletic.com. “We’ll see where he’s at. . . .I’d love to see him play, but if he can’t go, he won’t go.”

Lynn said Trey Pipkins would start at left tackle in Okung’s stead with Trent Scott at right tackle. Starting right tackle Sam Tevi underwent arthroscopic surgery on his meniscus on Friday and could miss “a couple weeks,” according to Lynn.

The Chargers also practiced without safety Roderic Teamer (groin), receiver Geremy Davis (hamstring), running back Justin Jackson (calf) and defensive tackle Cortez Broughton (mono) on Tuesday, according to Popper.

Lynn said Teamer is “close” to returning.