Ryan Finley sees “a lot to build on” after first NFL start

Handing the starting quarterback job to Ryan Finley didn’t help the Bengals get their first win of the 2019 season, but the 49-13 loss to the Ravens did allow them their first chance to evaluate the fourth-round pick’s fitness for the job.

Finley was 16-of-30 for 167 yards, a touchdown and an interception during the game. The interception was returned for a touchdown and the Ravens also got a touchdown after stripping Finley of the ball on a sack.

Those were negative plays, but Finley kept his focus on the positives when looking back at his debut.

“I thought we had a really good plan in place. Our time of possession was good. We had some really good drives. The coaches had me, personally, ready. I felt good,” Finley said, via the Cincinnati Enquirer. “I thought we had good juice, good energy. So, we have a lot to build on.”

Finley will make his first road start in Oakland this week and we’ll see what kind of additions he’s able to make to the foundation the Bengals laid in Week 10.