Saquon Barkley: I would love to be doing the things I was doing last year

Giants running back Saquon Barkley said he’s looking forward to getting healthier over the course of the team’s bye week after he ran 13 times for one yard in last Sunday’s loss to the Jets, so it’s no surprise that he balked at the notion of being shut down for the season when it was broached by reporters on Tuesday.

Giants head coach Pat Shurmur also rejected the idea and Barkley went on to say that he won’t let injuries, including a sprained ankle that kept him out for three games, “be an excuse for why I’m not having a successful season.” Excuse or not, Barkley’s production is down from his rookie season even as he pushes back at the idea that he’s not feeling like himself.

“What’s not being myself? Yes, I do feel like myself,” Barkley said, via ESPN.com. “I would love to go for 100 yards every game. I would love to be doing the things I was doing last year. Trust me. I don’t like the fact I was able to have one yard against a great team — respect to them — but I feel if you see me get into open space I was still making people miss.”

Finding open space has been a rare treat for Barkley, who spent most of the loss to the Jets slamming into the line before getting slammed to the turf. Changing that up over the bye week could open up some new doors for the Giants offense over the final six weeks.