Sean McDermott remains confident in Josh Allen, offense

Getty Images

The Bills only managed to score 16 points in Sunday’s loss to the Bills and that leaves them ranked 25th in the league in terms of points scored this season.

None of the teams behind them on that list have a winning record and the Bills’ lack of offensive fireworks is one of the reasons people wonder if they’ll be able to steer their way to the playoffs despite a 6-3 start to the season.

On Monday, head coach Sean McDermott said he remains confident that the offense is capable of taking a step forward over the final seven weeks of the season. He’s also confident that quarterback Josh Allen can be the leader of that effort.

“I remain confident in Josh,” McDermott said, via NewYorkUpstate.com. “When you look at what we’ve been able to do with the way he’s been able to develop in short to intermediate [throws] this year, and certainly I understand [he needs to be able to] go down the field with accuracy. And that’s where execution comes in.”

Accuracy is a major issue for Allen, who is ranked ahead of only James Winston and Marcus Mariota in that metric this season. He’ll have to show improvement during the toughest stretch of Buffalo’s schedule — they face Dallas, Baltimore, Pittsburgh and New England in Weeks 13-16 — if the Bills are going to keep playing into January.